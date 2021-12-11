LOVE 3 - 1.0.2

LOVE 3 v1.0.2

I've been trying to compile and catch every little bug that slipped my testing, thankfully still nothing big!

Bug Fixes

• Level 13: Made it so that turrets will reset their angle after 60 seconds of inactivity to prevent trapping yourself

• kuso Level 9: Fixed an issue where an intentional shortcut could accidentally kill you

• Fixed a visual error where a player in a helipod would trigger the teleporter incorrectly.

• Fixed a crash that could happen in Level Select when the bonus level sets were not unlocked

• Sounds that play at alternate fixes now obey the level you set for sound effects.

• Leaderboard names for LOVE1+2+3 Classic and LOVE 1+2+3 100% runs were showing up inaccurately in game. This has been fixed.

Additions:

• Level 13: Added a cool little lightning effect I forgot about. Oops.

• Added Steam Screenshot Functionality

kuso Level 9 Bugfix:



LOVE 3 Level 13 VFX Addition:

