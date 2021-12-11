Calendar Invite system with Quick and Scheduled Links
Alternative Resiude Conformations display menu.
Shared Notepad that can be used as a sticky note
Users can now create organizations and invite others
User can create and join rooms belonging only to their organization
New Surface coloring option for Atom Properties (Hydrogen Bond Donor/Acceptors, Hydrophobicity)
Made Solvent Accessible Surface available on the Display menu with a custom probe value
Auto-align when loading structures to a specific structure already in the room
Improved loading pipeline for MOE / Maestro session files
Added a Partial/Full selection state indication of complexes on the Entry list
Support for CONECT records on both PDB/MMCIF/MOE/MAE files
Partial/Full selection state indication of complexes on the Entry list
Added Selection Summary (# of atoms/residues/complexes) to Entry list
Web Browser added Tabs, Bookmarks, History and Screenshot
Web Browser can now handle File uploading
Ability to share a web browser URL with other/all users in the room
Surfaces on Display Menu now support Solvent Accessible Surfaces with a user defined probe length (in Angstroms)
Added Plugin Integration Tab in Settings Menu to specify local/plugin computation for some integrations (Important for PCVR users wanting a specific minimization plugins)
Images captured by the camera tool now can save to a specific location or email with a description
Added the F2 hotkey to give back presenter to last person after stealing
Images and PDFs on Entry list can be renamed
Added a doorbell sound that plays when a user requests to join a room.
Added a Copy button to the Entry Hierarchy
2D mode users can now see internet strength of other users on Room Tab
Added a large file warning prompt opening whenever we detect the load process trying to load a PNG/PDF that is 10mb
PluginsAPI: Programmatic access to substructures
PluginsAPI: ability to launch a URL on Web browser
PluginsAPI: Alternative Residue Conformations support
PluginsAPI: Meshes are now supported for ShapesAPI
Optimizations and Fixes
Significantly improved room network performance when a user is joining/leaving a room
Significantly improved room network performance when a specific user has lag
Fixes bug on undo/redo
Networked the files menu
Fixed Web browser bugs (networking, keyboard opening issues)
Fixed browser networking bugs
Fixed the hover state of the 3Decision shortcut button
Fixed some keyboard long-press related issues
Fixed web pointers using wrong hands
Fixed an issue that prevented residues with alternative conformations to be bonded correctly to the backbone.
Fixed hiding DNA bases for cartoon representation
Fixed the keyboard not open anymore after changing URLs in web browser and fixed its scaling
Fixed a few issues with quest downloads.
Stopped copying charges after executing hydrogen integration
1.23.1
