Calendar Invite system with Quick and Scheduled Links

Alternative Resiude Conformations display menu.

Shared Notepad that can be used as a sticky note

Users can now create organizations and invite others

User can create and join rooms belonging only to their organization

New Surface coloring option for Atom Properties (Hydrogen Bond Donor/Acceptors, Hydrophobicity)

Made Solvent Accessible Surface available on the Display menu with a custom probe value

Auto-align when loading structures to a specific structure already in the room

Improved loading pipeline for MOE / Maestro session files

Added a Partial/Full selection state indication of complexes on the Entry list

Support for CONECT records on both PDB/MMCIF/MOE/MAE files

Added Selection Summary (# of atoms/residues/complexes) to Entry list

Web Browser added Tabs, Bookmarks, History and Screenshot

Web Browser can now handle File uploading

Ability to share a web browser URL with other/all users in the room

Surfaces on Display Menu now support Solvent Accessible Surfaces with a user defined probe length (in Angstroms)

Added Plugin Integration Tab in Settings Menu to specify local/plugin computation for some integrations (Important for PCVR users wanting a specific minimization plugins)

Images captured by the camera tool now can save to a specific location or email with a description

Added the F2 hotkey to give back presenter to last person after stealing

Images and PDFs on Entry list can be renamed

Added a doorbell sound that plays when a user requests to join a room.

Added a Copy button to the Entry Hierarchy

2D mode users can now see internet strength of other users on Room Tab

Added a large file warning prompt opening whenever we detect the load process trying to load a PNG/PDF that is 10mb

PluginsAPI: Programmatic access to substructures

PluginsAPI: ability to launch a URL on Web browser

PluginsAPI: Alternative Residue Conformations support

PluginsAPI: Meshes are now supported for ShapesAPI

Optimizations and Fixes

Significantly improved room network performance when a user is joining/leaving a room

Significantly improved room network performance when a specific user has lag

Fixes bug on undo/redo

Networked the files menu

Fixed Web browser bugs (networking, web pointers using wrong hands, keyboard opening issues)

Fixed browser networking bugs

Fixed the hover state of the 3Decision shortcut button

Fixed some keyboard long-press related issues

Fixed web pointers using wrong hands

Fixed an issue that prevented residues with alternative conformations to be bonded correctly to the backbone.

Fixed hiding DNA bases for cartoon representation

Fixed the keyboard not open anymore after changing URLs in web browser and fixed its scaling

Fixed a few issues with quest downloads.

Stopped copying charges after executing hydrogen integration