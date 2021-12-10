Bugmen patch

Bugfixes

fix - "Invisible wall" bug should be fixed now huge thanks to XardasTheDude for spotting the bug like a f*cking sniper.

fix - truck door should no longer spawn in the wrong position after load game

fix - invisible wall in front of The Skinny Jackals pub have been removed

fix - forklift making buzzing noises 500km away fixed

fix - mounting the radio to truck should work perfectly now

fix - truck bed should no longer disappear

fix - no longer have to buy the Poloska 621 multiple times

fix - PlayerOneShot audio crashing game should no longer exist

added - more bugs probably

note:

Tiny items like beer bottle, cigarette, drug bag causes problems with save/load system if they are really close to each other because Vector3 position is not precise enough. I will find a fix for this, for now don't put these tiny items on top of each other.