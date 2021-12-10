Language improvements, and bug fixes today

Hey there!

I have to run and watch more Great British Bake Off Christmas Edition, so there are small updates for today. But I think they'll make things better for you and your streamers.

List of changes in version 0.49:

Minesweeper Extreme: 100 won't let viewers run off the map by typing a letter without a number ("!A" or "!C" instead of "!A5" or "!C4"). No escaping is allowed.

Minesweeper Extreme: 100 now forces viewers to type an exclamation point when entering a command. so "!A5" or "!C4" instead of "A5" or "C4". It was leading to too many accidental movements. This has made Captain Goose unhappy, but I'll correct that soon.

More language translation work for the main menu through joining the lobby. Still more work to do!

As always, I love to get feedback. Let me know how I can make the game better for your stream and I'll do my best.

That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update!

-Jaime