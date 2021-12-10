Language improvements, and bug fixes today

Hey there!
I have to run and watch more Great British Bake Off Christmas Edition, so there are small updates for today. But I think they'll make things better for you and your streamers.
List of changes in version 0.49:
- Minesweeper Extreme: 100 won't let viewers run off the map by typing a letter without a number ("!A" or "!C" instead of "!A5" or "!C4"). No escaping is allowed.
- Minesweeper Extreme: 100 now forces viewers to type an exclamation point when entering a command. so "!A5" or "!C4" instead of "A5" or "C4". It was leading to too many accidental movements. This has made Captain Goose unhappy, but I'll correct that soon.
- More language translation work for the main menu through joining the lobby. Still more work to do!
As always, I love to get feedback. Let me know how I can make the game better for your stream and I'll do my best.
That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update!
-Jaime
Changed files in this update