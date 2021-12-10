Time Weaver Update

Mid-game save
The game will automatically save as you play, so you can continue an unfinished run.
Choosable Scrolls
When you find a Scroll it will now give you a choice between 3 different Scrolls to equip.
We've also added Discard button to the Scroll choice and Stat Boost choices.
The Bestiary
Added a new Creatures section in the Collection, where you can view creature stats and effects.
We've also improved the Collection with filters for Achievements, and the Search function will now also search text in item descriptions.
15+ new items
10+ new achievements
Enter Observe Mode
While playing you can view dungeons from above by:
- Moving your cursor to the top of the screen and clicking on the revealed button
- Binding a hotkey in control settings
- Pressing up when using a controller
Optimisations and faster game loading
This update also includes a lot of optimisations, quality of life improvements and bug fixing.
Thank you for all the community feedback, and to our Beta players for helping test new content!
Changed files in this update