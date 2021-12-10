Time Weaver Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7865232 · Last edited 10 December 2021 – 23:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Mid-game save

The game will automatically save as you play, so you can continue an unfinished run.

Choosable Scrolls

When you find a Scroll it will now give you a choice between 3 different Scrolls to equip.

We've also added Discard button to the Scroll choice and Stat Boost choices.

The Bestiary

Added a new Creatures section in the Collection, where you can view creature stats and effects.

We've also improved the Collection with filters for Achievements, and the Search function will now also search text in item descriptions.

15+ new items

10+ new achievements

Enter Observe Mode

While playing you can view dungeons from above by:

Moving your cursor to the top of the screen and clicking on the revealed button

Binding a hotkey in control settings

Pressing up when using a controller

Optimisations and faster game loading

This update also includes a lot of optimisations, quality of life improvements and bug fixing.

Thank you for all the community feedback, and to our Beta players for helping test new content!