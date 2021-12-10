Hello Fellow Romans!

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

Early Access v0.12 Hotfix Notes:

COOP mode Roadmap UI bug is fixed

UI interactions and menu interactions was triggering the punch animation. Now it's fixed!

Quest POI's on map and minimap is fixed

In the new game section, quests could'nt restart. Now it's fixed either

NPC AI's fixed (Weird NPC movements eliminated)

Pause menu bug (you couldn't close it) while mounted fixed

Stackable items also stacked in vendors inventory problem is fixed

Now you can craft a bedroll from tailor for a good night sleep

You can place objects to ground (linetracing)

Interaction from a long distance bug is fixed

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.

As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;

https://strawpoll.com/6qyr441ex