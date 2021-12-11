 Skip to content

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 11 December 2021

Update 100 - Patch 2 is Now Live!

Howdy folks!

What's this? ANOTHER patched-in addition to Update 100? YUP. A first prototype of Breakable glass to go with the breakable doors. We wanted to get this one out there to get some play and some perf. testing, as both the door and window system will find a home in the next scene we'll be adding the game, and well... we know the Holidays can be stressful, so if they're getting to you, just log into H3, and throw some baseballs, horseshoes, or whatever you desire through some virtual glass!

Hope you all have a wonderful weekend.

-Anton

Full Changelog - Update 100 - Patch 2

Additions:
  • Added First Test of Breakable Windows to Proving Grounds Scene
Fixes:
  • Fixed hinge issues with door prototypes.
  • Fixed issue with nav blocker not disabling on one of the prototype doors.

