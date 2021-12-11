Update 100 - Patch 2 is Now Live!

YouTube

Howdy folks!

What's this? ANOTHER patched-in addition to Update 100? YUP. A first prototype of Breakable glass to go with the breakable doors. We wanted to get this one out there to get some play and some perf. testing, as both the door and window system will find a home in the next scene we'll be adding the game, and well... we know the Holidays can be stressful, so if they're getting to you, just log into H3, and throw some baseballs, horseshoes, or whatever you desire through some virtual glass!

Hope you all have a wonderful weekend.

-Anton

Additions:

Added First Test of Breakable Windows to Proving Grounds Scene

Fixes: