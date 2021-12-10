Experimental Branch test - Tryout the upcoming update!🧪

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello babies, daddies and elves

The WYD Experimental Branch is live again, containing the upcoming December Update! 🧪🤓

The WYD Experimental Branch is a separate (and temporary) version of the Who's Your Daddy Playtest, which contains unreleased and less-tested content. The purpose of the experimental branch is to allow players to test new content and provide valuable feedback before the actual release of the content 🕹️.

Your feedback is vital for the playtest of the experimental branch - and the best place to provide us with feedback is on our WYD Discord Server.

Anyone can join the WYD Experimental Branch, you can find instructions on how to enter on our Discord channel under "WYD EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH". If you were part of our previous playtest on the experimental branch, you already have access to this playtest as well!