Release Notes for 2021-019

2021-019 (10-12-2021):

ADD: Added small text at the bottom telling player they need to slow down to pit the car.

CHANGE: You can no longer use ALT+ENTER to change between Windowed/Fullscreen as this causes issues, please use the options menu for this in future.

CHANGE: You can no longer resize the window manually, the Resolution option can be used to change window size.

CHANGE: Internal engine updated for more stability.

FIX: Game no longer reverts back to Windowed when returning to the main menu when you have selected Fullscreen previously.

FIX: Fixed some issues where dirt particles would be kicked up on a road track.

FIX: Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred at the end of a time trial event.

FIX: Possibly fixed a crash that could occur when a ghost replay reaches the finish.

Some other issues may have been fixed, as some tracks had incorrect formatting which may have caused odd issues on the original 20 tracks included in the game.