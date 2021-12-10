Playing-With-Fire: Update v1.5.0.1 (Public Testing)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PLAYING WITH FIRE BRANCH ONLY!



Okay, first set of fixes are in! Keep the feedback coming, everyone! Thanks!

One big note, thanks for letting us know about how drastically OP the Dark Paragon was. He probably could have used a bit more time in the oven. We clawed him back a bit, especially his health. We'll continue to adjust him over the weekend. Thanks!

Improvements & Fixes



• Fixed an issue where Dark Paragon got combos at the 75 camaraderie level, not the 50.

• Fixed an issue where Dark Paragon would end up with TWO moonstruck cards from the moon base.

• Fixed a missing bit of dialogue right at the very end.

• Fixed a missing bit of text with the Dark Paragon at the moon base device.

• Fixed an issue where the Dark Paragon's transform ability would reset Parasite, making it useable again.

• Fixed an issue where Dark Paragon / Varangian 2nd convo bled into the 3rd

• Fixed the Dark Paragon combos having improper animation hookups

• Fixed the Dragoon/Dark Paragon combo "Brain Drain", whose effect wasn't working and was missing a string hookup.

• Fixed an issue where you could go through the Prime Dimension portal without a 6th hero in the squad.

• Tentacle II name fixed (was just "Tentacle")

• Gave a general nerf to the Dark Paragon. Even though he's unlocked by beating the secret ending, he stilllll seemed a little too strong. Thanks for letting us know!

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!