Patch Notes - Update 1.1

Hey everyone,

I'm glad to announce the release of the first major update since the game release. I've implemented 2 new sub-modes into Singleplayer and Custom game modes:

Fog of War



As the name suggest, in this mode your visibility is limited to only a few tiles, amount of visibility is different for every piece.

Stick-With-King



Players that don't enjoy too much chaos will definitely find Stick-With-King fun to use in their matches as this mode limits pieces' movement to only x number of tiles away from king, you can still check enemy's king outside of your 'zone' though!

On top of that I've also added a functionality that allows players to customize their pieces' formation before the start of a match:



All of the above features are optional in Singleplayer and Custom game modes.

This update also brings some changes to the AI, player is now be able to choose difficulty level ranging from 0-100, higher level means higher probability of your artificial opponents stealing your pieces and hence surviving.

I also fixed a few bugs in singleplayer that were causing occasional game freezes, sorry for not spotting them earlier.

That's it for this update, hope y'all will have lots of fun exploring strategies and winning games with those new game modes. Remember to join our discord to stay updated on the current state of development and share your experience!

Merry Xmas! ːsteamhappyː