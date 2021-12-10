Nominal v1.2.0b Is Live on new Testing Branch

v1.2.0b Changelog:

Refactor, clean, standardize, and organize all existing code to match C# development standards

Fixed bugs with the Steam API handling that caused null reference errors if the player was not actively logged into Steam

Fixed a bug causing null reference errors when dying to a High Temperature Hazard and the achievements controller trying to unlock an achievement that doesn't exist.

Accessing the New Testing Branch:

As v1.2.0b is very experimental, I've completed thorough quality assurance on my side to ensure that everything works just as it did (if not better) before the codebase refactor. That said, humans are fallible so there may be bugs or unintended issues here or there. Because of this, v1.2.0b has been set to Live for all players but only on a new Testing branch on the Steam backend.

There is no password for this branch, so you can update to v1.2.0b by following the steps below:

Go to your Steam Library

Right-click on Nominal

Select 'Properties' from the context menu

Select the 'Betas' tab from the left-hand list in the Properties window

From the dropdown in the Betas tab, select 'testing - Beta Testing Branch'

Once the Testing branch is selected, Steam should automatically queue Nominal to be updated (depending on your preferences in Steam).

If Steam was already open before this branch was set live (~2021-12-10 1200EDT), you will need to close and re-open Steam for the Betas tab to appear in the properties window.

Coming up:

With v1.2.0b live, it's time for me to get to work on the next big change for Nominal: v1.2.1b, the Code Optimization update. This one is going to be even more work than the refactor, as anything optimized will need to be thoroughly tested to ensure stability, and small optimization changes can have large effects on many things.

With that in mind, I'm going to do my best to get this update done in a timely manner. While I'm working on v1.2.1b, I'll be sure to hotfix and patch v1.2.0b on the Testing Branch as needed, as well as roll any hotfixes/patches into v1.2.1b to prevent redundant work.

Additionally, while v1.2.1b is underway, I'm going to take some time to create an updated trailer for Nominal. I'm of the opinion that the existing trailer, which uses alpha footage, doesn't do the state of the game justice and is, in fact, scaring away potential capsule commanders! So look forward to a shiny new trailer in the coming weeks as well.

Once v1.2.1b is completed, v1.2.0b will be merged into the main branch and become standard, so that v1.2.1b can have its time on the Testing Branch.

Want to Help Out?:

Thanks for making it this far! I know there isn't anything wildly changed in v1.2.0b, but it's paving the way for bigger and better things, I promise.

While work continues, if you feel inclined to help out or get involved, I strongly encourage you to hop into the Nominal Official Discord server (there's a handy button on the main menu that will take you there :)), where I'm most responsive. I always welcome feedback, suggestions, and questions, and it's the fastest way to let me know if you run across a bug or issue while playing the game.

Cheers & o7,

Brian @ Offworld Systems