Alpha 58 - Tool Repair, Smoker



Hi everyone,

for this build we were mainly focusing on issue fixing and we managed to add some new features too. The sharp tools can be Repaired to extend their usability. The Smoker offers meal preservation also in cold/wet weather.

The tool Repairing mechanic has been finally added hence the spawn frequency of the sharp tools could be reduced. The maximum achievable quality is reduced by every Repair operation completed. The tools can be repaired by hitting them with a Carving Stone. More sophisticated method will be added later.



The new attach/detach mechanic for Doors & Windows replaces the - not very user friendly and intuitive - old system. The Doors & Windows should be attached at first from hand to their corresponding building modules and they need to be fastened with rope afterwards.





The Cold Smoker offers a good option for food preservation in wet and cold environment when the Meal Drier would not work properly. To have good quality smoke it is needed to add wet wood into is't fire (of course the kindling needs to be dry).



The Wall Torch Holder and the Wall Lantern Holder bring more light into the dark nights. The Wall Lantern Holder is quite useful to lit up the exterior of the Rafts on the ocean.



The campfires can be extinguished by pouring water on it. The bigger the fire the more water is needed. The wood gets wet, so the next ignition could be a little harder until the wood not dries up a little. The small campfires can be extinguished by destroying them too but that removes all the remaining wood from them.



Changelog:

New features:

Tool Repair mechanic New Attach/Detach mechanic for Doors&Windows Banana leaf Cold Smoker Coconut leaf Cold Smoker Torch Wall Holder Lantern Wall Holder

General:

Campfire can be extinguished by water and by destroying (the small ones)

Fixes (highlights):

Sliding/falling of dragged and/or dropped objects and blueprints underground Rafts disappearing when exiting the island cluster Doors & Windows disappearing after returning home from far away islands

For the complete list of all (~57) bugfixes please see our hotfix list (english only):

Hotfix 1

Hotfix 2

Hotfix 3

Hotfix 4

Hotfix 5

Hotfix 6

For the next update we plan to continue to work on fixing more complex and hard to track down issues. The additional plans include also the Mud material, Primitive Stove, Reworked tutorials, Map UI, Old Telescope, Old Pistol, Spear, Dolphins, Simple Quests, Building modules aging ... We will work also on solving the new issues and we will recheck some older issues too. Other new features will be added as implementing the planned features and fixing issues will allow us to.

We have set up a Patreon for those who wish to support game development. Announcement page is here: Patreon News.

Thank you for your patience and for your constructive feedbacks helping us to get rid of the issues as fast as is possible.

Do you like our game and want to help even more during development? We look forward to every positive review posted on our Steam page and thank everyone who decides to support us along the way!

G4GTeam.

If you have any further questions do not hesitate to ask us. We will try to answer your questions in detail.

Patreon

Discord

Twitter

Facebook

Youtube