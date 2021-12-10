Update 1.550

**- Fixed ceiling gap issue in Spider's Lair

Added glowing hints on walls in Spider's Lair to remind new players to Warp and use Sight

Fixed floor blocking issue in Library on second visit

Added wasps to strange orb in passage**

I don't anticipate any issues with saved games and the newest update... BUT IT'S POSSIBLE... so

please consider backing up your save game before starting new update.

If you are in a current playthrough and would prefer not to risk losing any progress with the new update...

you always have the option of turning Steam updates OFF for a particular game.

Also, might be a good idea to back up your "SaveGames" folder located in your users directory (see below)

C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Local\Vampirem\Saved\SaveGames