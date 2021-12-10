 Skip to content

Vampirem update for 10 December 2021

Update 1.550

Last edited by Wendy

**- Fixed ceiling gap issue in Spider's Lair

  • Added glowing hints on walls in Spider's Lair to remind new players to Warp and use Sight
  • Fixed floor blocking issue in Library on second visit
  • Added wasps to strange orb in passage**

I don't anticipate any issues with saved games and the newest update... BUT IT'S POSSIBLE... so

please consider backing up your save game before starting new update.

If you are in a current playthrough and would prefer not to risk losing any progress with the new update...

you always have the option of turning Steam updates OFF for a particular game.

Also, might be a good idea to back up your "SaveGames" folder located in your users directory (see below)

C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Local\Vampirem\Saved\SaveGames

  • Your users directory may be different but the above should give you an idea where to look

    ** Some OPTION settings may have changed with new update. (check options if you need to change anything back)

Changed files in this update

Vampirem Content Depot 1302571
