Small Update

Some small updates and fixes from the previous patch release. Enjoy!

Custom team photo league logos center better now to accommodate various logo sizes.

Splash screen player jersey colors no longer show default palette for first few guys.

Player footprints option added to Graphics settings for those who wish to turn them off.

New field template with numbers and lines added to set of files in the data\custom\logos\templates folder. This can be used to easily create your very own custom fields with numbers and lines matching what the game uses by default.

Defender pushing doesn't always force the player to dive the opposite direction any longer. Happens 50% of the time now.

Patch Version 1.0.0.9