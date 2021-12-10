Playtest Begins Dec 10

Welcome to the playtest!

A number of players have been given access to the closed playtest, so congratulations if you can play! More testers will be added in time.

In the playtest, you will be able to play online against random other testers or direct against friends and you can play offline against bots or the tutorial.

For the playtest, all players will start with the entire core set of cards unlocked. In the full release, you will start with a smaller subset and will be able to unlock the rest quickly by playing online.

If you come across any bugs in the game or have any feedback, please email feedback@playdetermina.com or visit our subreddit r/Determina.

Thank you for playing Determina!