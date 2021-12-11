P&C Beta Update: 10.12.2021

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Well well well... this was a busy week!

Look at dem colors! Hope you'll enjoy our Book Fairy even more now! And Eldritch's animation is amazing, don't miss its ending!

Size: 935.4 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW scene added

ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie

ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor+" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie

ːswirliesː Added 2 merchants (Bird Bonemancer and Bird Warmonger) with random sets of wares to sell in the Birdcage's "Pullet Inn"

ːswirliesː SUCC Bird Princess sprite added

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Bird Princess wrong expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed the "Peace" medal from being unobtainable if resting in Faun's Tavern (and not resetting the day count when someone "conquers" the Mermaid Reign)

ːswirliesː Fixed some wrong portraits being shown during Sonnet's dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs sometimes hatching while resting in an Inn