P&C Beta Update: 10.12.2021

Well well well... this was a busy week!
Look at dem colors! Hope you'll enjoy our Book Fairy even more now! And Eldritch's animation is amazing, don't miss its ending!
Size: 935.4 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Sonnet NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie
ːswirliesː New costume added: "Coatl Armor+" (forge it at Vesta's) for Kobold Princess, Progeny and Amelie
ːswirliesː Added 2 merchants (Bird Bonemancer and Bird Warmonger) with random sets of wares to sell in the Birdcage's "Pullet Inn"
ːswirliesː SUCC Bird Princess sprite added
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Bird Princess wrong expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed the "Peace" medal from being unobtainable if resting in Faun's Tavern (and not resetting the day count when someone "conquers" the Mermaid Reign)
ːswirliesː Fixed some wrong portraits being shown during Sonnet's dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs sometimes hatching while resting in an Inn
