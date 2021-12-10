Frozenheim Hotfix 0.6.1

Northernfolk!

Your continued support of Frozenheim and the feedback that we are receiving are more than appreciated!

We've made some improvements that should boost your general experience with the game. Also, we’ve addressed some of the concerns about our new Clan Support Mechanics, so now managing your village happiness will be more balanced.

Hotfix 0.6.1 changelog:

[B] Fix for workers not gathering resources in some cases

[B] Fix for fire not working properly when building get ignited again

[B] Fix cost of creating ceremonial boat

[B] Fix happiness refreshing in campaign 1 and 2

[B] Fix for placing outpost in city building mode

[B] Fix destruction of bloomery building

[B] Fix for runestones capturing multiple times

[B] Fix for neutral players capturing interactable objects

[B] Fix for incorrect population display in multiplayer

[B] Fix for incorrect discontent icon display after reducing discontent to lowest tier

[B] Fix for visibility of enemy health bar

[B] Fix visibility of buildings in uncovered area

[B] Fix discontent reduction values in inn’s feast description

[B] AI Performance improvements

[B] Fix crashes during skill cast in Multiplayer

[B] Fix overlapping music in server lobby

[Blc] Increase base movement speed of workers by 30%

[Blc] Increase stone gathering rate by 40%

[Blc] Decrease mead gathering rate by 30%

[Blc] Added small passive decrease rate for discontent

[Blc] Discontent rates balance

This is it for today! Fight well, and may Odin protect you!

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange