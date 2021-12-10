 Skip to content

Z-Race update for 10 December 2021

PC VR Full Version Release

Build 7863635

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The full version of Z-Race will be released on December 10th on PC VR via Steam! We’re excited to bring 15 tracks, 13 racing ships, and two game modes to the full version of the game. The game modes will be an asynchronous most multiply career mode and a cross-platform tournament mode. Be ready for an action-packed experience, where the battle for the top spot never ends!

We take you on a journey across the Z-Race universe! With 15 tracks of varying difficulty and creative lore, prepare to be immersed in a high-tech futuristic universe. Compete by flying 13 Formula Z bolides across three-speed classes, each equipped with your companion coach, voiced by your favorite members of the VR community.

Experience high speed without motion sickness!

