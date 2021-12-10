Building mechanics update out now!

With some far-reaching gameplay changes that have been a while in the making:

City building limits removed

There is no longer any limit to where buildings can be placed on the map.

Buildings are now constructed by villagers

A slight caveat to the above - your villagers have to be able to reach it!

Added Storage building

Buildings and their ability to store resources has been reworked. This new building acts as an additional storage slot.

Buildings can spend resources within a radius

When you select a building, a dotted line demarcates its resource radius. Buildings that require resources to train units, such as barracks and town halls, can use any resources stored within that radius.

15 minutes of new music tracks added

Thank you Shane Rutherfoord-Jones once again for the wonderful tunes.

Improved GUI

To service new mechanics, displaying resource dropoff routes and villager state.

Bugfixes

Fixed many issues related to unit AI, saving & loading, quests, &c.

Tech and performance

Among many other optimizations, the game is now running on .NET 6, which grants a pleasant performance boost in itself.

The idea behind the city limits mechanics was to encourage multiple cities, and force some decision making in which buildings to include. In practice, I have to agree with the playtesters who felt it was overly restrictive and led to a cramped playstyle - ultimately, a bit contradictory to open-world gameplay.

It had to go, and this had a few knock-on effects in terms of mechanics redesigns, that I feel ultimately makes for a much stronger game.

Some content that was originally planned for this patch had to be pushed to the next one to keep the scope in check, an updated roadmap will be coming shortly.

See you soon,

Andreas