Perfect Heist 2 AVAILABLE NOW! Level Editor + Bots + Masks + much more!

Perfect Heist 2 is now available on Steam!

After a very successful Steam Next Demo there have been a lot more improvements and refinements to the game: All classes have received a balancing pass along with bugfixes, there are new settings and improvements to the keybinding menu, and a lot of new features!

The game now has full integration with your favorite Steam features, like tracking your stats and win-rates and ranking you in a global leaderboard for each class, achievements with golden weapons skins as rewards, and you will now get a random weapon skin pattern that you can trade, sell and upgrade for each day you play!

The Steam workshop is also already filled with custom maps created by closed beta testers, you can easily check out any map you find interesting by hosting a server in-game for you and your friends, and you can also create your own maps with a fully functional in-game level editor with hundreds of available placement options, and the functionality to import custom models!

Server hosts can now also add bots in three difficulty steps to each team, you can put as many bots as you like in one team, combine bots with different difficulty settings, mix teams with bots and players or just sit back and watch 2 teams full of bots battle each other!

Being a popular feature of the first part, robber masks have been added to this game as well, providing different bonus stats when equipped but obviously ruining your disguise if you put them on as a robber! There are currently eight different masks in-game, with more coming out soon as achievement rewards and holiday specials!

There is also a new map called "Casino" where you can hack arcade machines, disguise yourself as kitchen staff and use the vent system or one of the elevators to reach the large, but secure underground vault!

There also have been lots of performance improvements, with much better performance especially for users with weaker graphics cards!

If you have any questions or issues please let me know!