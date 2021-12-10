 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Death Trash update for 10 December 2021

Update 0.7.31

Share · View all patches · Build 7863494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.7.31

  • updated effects on higher infection: not as lethal, and leading to forced puking eventually
  • make Occultism correctly increase max possible infection value
  • disallow eating meat when at full infection
  • improved a few elements in the Little Pests quest
  • fixed potential issues with force triggering puke on player character
  • fixed potential infinite booze handout through random puke bar guest
  • fixed equipment slots not being able to use with mouse when cancelling equipment slot selection
  • prevent equipping the same implant twice
  • fixed clicking on currently executed scene action restarting the action
  • co-op: fixed players not getting downed by exploding mutants
  • small update to icons for unusable items and already owned items
  • additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

Hey. This week we'll have a smaller update as we had some "development side quests" we were working on aimed at long-term tasks.

Thank you to everyone who gave feedback on the infection system. I think the biggest issues should be fixed with this update, but if you have more thoughts about it, please keep it coming via F1 in-game or here on Steam.

Have a nice weekend!

  • Stephan

Changed files in this update

Death Trash Windows Depot 941461
  • Loading history…
Death Trash Mac OS X Depot 941462
  • Loading history…
Death Trash Linux + SteamOS Depot 941463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.