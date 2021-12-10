Update 0.7.31

Patch Notes 0.7.31
- updated effects on higher infection: not as lethal, and leading to forced puking eventually
- make Occultism correctly increase max possible infection value
- disallow eating meat when at full infection
- improved a few elements in the Little Pests quest
- fixed potential issues with force triggering puke on player character
- fixed potential infinite booze handout through random puke bar guest
- fixed equipment slots not being able to use with mouse when cancelling equipment slot selection
- prevent equipping the same implant twice
- fixed clicking on currently executed scene action restarting the action
- co-op: fixed players not getting downed by exploding mutants
- small update to icons for unusable items and already owned items
- additional small bug fixes and framework improvements
Hey. This week we'll have a smaller update as we had some "development side quests" we were working on aimed at long-term tasks.
Thank you to everyone who gave feedback on the infection system. I think the biggest issues should be fixed with this update, but if you have more thoughts about it, please keep it coming via F1 in-game or here on Steam.
Have a nice weekend!
- Stephan
