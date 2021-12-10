Update 0.7.31

Patch Notes 0.7.31

updated effects on higher infection: not as lethal, and leading to forced puking eventually

make Occultism correctly increase max possible infection value

disallow eating meat when at full infection

improved a few elements in the Little Pests quest

fixed potential issues with force triggering puke on player character

fixed potential infinite booze handout through random puke bar guest

fixed equipment slots not being able to use with mouse when cancelling equipment slot selection

prevent equipping the same implant twice

fixed clicking on currently executed scene action restarting the action

co-op: fixed players not getting downed by exploding mutants

small update to icons for unusable items and already owned items

additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

Hey. This week we'll have a smaller update as we had some "development side quests" we were working on aimed at long-term tasks.

Thank you to everyone who gave feedback on the infection system. I think the biggest issues should be fixed with this update, but if you have more thoughts about it, please keep it coming via F1 in-game or here on Steam.

Have a nice weekend!