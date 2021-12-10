Striking a Balance - V0.01.50 - 09/12/2021

Description

Hey all, today we're bringing in a highly requested feature - Custom Lobbies - and reworking Strike to make it more balanced and faster paced!

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! Make sure to let us know what you think of all the changes as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Custom Lobbies



Custom Lobbies are hitting the game in their first form today! Players will be able to click the "5 Player" button showing in the above image to open up the custom lobbies. This will bring up the 2 x 5 player Squad menu so that 2 teams of 5 can be brought together, bypass matchmaking, and go straight into match.

If a full team of 10 is not put through then Bots will fill the remainder of the slots, so don't worry if you don't have 9 other people, you'll still be able to get into game!

The future of custom lobbies is spectator cams so that we can run tournaments and have the ability to watch the chaos of a fight from above. We'll be working on this in the future, so hang tight and when it's in we'll start running some broadcasted tournaments!

New Map - Valley of the Sun



Get ready to Strike in the heart of the Fantasy Faction! The Valley of Sun was home to many peaceful folks from across the realm, including the Human King, Tirnas. Take a stroll within the castle grounds, tread carefully across the swamp, and strike your enemies with powerful magic!

Strike Rework:

Strike has been a bit unbalanced for a while now, with the key phase basically deciding the game, and the missile phase not having as impact as we would have liked. The gamemode didn't have enough leavers to be able to balance it correctly, so we've tweaked and changed a couple of features to make it more fun and balanced! Our changes coming in today have addressed these issues in our internal playtests, so we're looking forward to any and all feedback you all have!

Striking a Balance

From talking to the community, the key phase was generally considered to be fun and had enough depth with team roles and routes through the map. As such the key phase is staying the same.

The Launch phase is being reworked in a number of ways to make it faster paced, easier to flip, and more exciting all round! Here's the main changes:

The Missiles will now activate in A, B, C order.

The launch sequence has been shortened from 120 seconds to 90 seconds,

The launch sequence will now always happen, so no more anti-climactic defuses or endless games,

Relays health has been reduced and now when reducing a relay's HP to 0 it will deactivate and switch teams after a short delay,

At the end of the 90 seconds the team controlling the majority of the relays win the phase. If it's a tie (2 relays owned by each team) then the team that won the key phase wins the launch sequence.

A lot of further visual reinforcements have been implemented to help players understand what's going on in the launch phase especially.

The center missile UI element will now colour to the team which will win the launch phase,

The launch sites now have a region around them which will also colour to the team which will win the launch phase,

Relays will now change colour, as well as their connectors to the central launch site, depending on which team owns it at that time.

Trooper Rotation

Bug Fixes

Hold the Line now no longer infinitely stacks is the support dies and the effect is active on an ally.

Bomb Drone will no longer target ally deployable if the deployable is thrown after bomb drone has been actiavted.

Fixed an issue where the map icons for Strike maps were not displaying correctly during map select.

Known Issues

Sometimes players can be stuck on the loading screen between squad select and playing on the map.

Keys at Launch and Rockets diffused are not tallying correctly at the end of the Strike Match score screen.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Your keys may be set randomly in the options menu while changing settings.

Sometimes the escape key won't work when in various menus, right click on the game to re-focus the window, and ESC should work.

Sometimes key UI icons in Strike stay on the minimap after being collected

Sometimes in squad select some players are given a wider aspect ratio than intended.

Sometimes when a Trooper respawns they can lose their overhead UI, we're tracking this down.

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes dodging can consume almost 2 charges if you dodge as your second dodge comes off cooldown – looking into this.

Some throwable ability models are getting stuck in the air – it’s just visual as the ability still works perfectly.

Sometimes troopers can already be picked when you load into a game, looks like the bots are starting to think for themselves...

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any mope information on this would be much appreciated.

Eve's UI portrait and Store image still reflects the old face model

Steam Build ID: 7863462

Epic ID: 7991

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that you're game is fully updated and able to play.