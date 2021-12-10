v1.25.18 : new 2160 x 1350 graphics mode!

The (~10%) lucky owners of a screen with a vertical resolution significantly higher than 900 pixels (but lower than 1800...) will benefit from this new version, the "pixel perfect" sprites of which have been entirely redrawn at 150% scale so that the game will fill their monitor much better!

Let's also note some improvements around the worrying level 61... and the correction of a bug concerning the initialization of the power of the agents beyond 0,5MW in case of Quick Retry...