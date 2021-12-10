Welcome Christmas Giant’s Tour!

Hello guys! This time we’d like to tell you the most sizable Tournament of the year - the Christmas Giant’s Tour! This event isn’t about any particular kind of fish, the key rule here is: the bigger the better...and not just big...but GIGANTIC! Yep, we’re talking super-huge Trophy-sized monsters: Trout, Pike, Salmon, Burbot, Catfish, Muskies, Bass, Gar, Snook, Dolly Varden...the list can go on and on! It’s not the name, it's the size that matters. Yep, this is the big league, boys and girls and we’re doing some heavyweight fishing! Tight lines!

Christmas Giant’s Tour will be held December 14th through December 19th, with the Registration starting on December 13th, 24 hours prior to the First Qualifier. The CGT Tournament’s timetable is as follows:

13th of December - Registration for the Tournament begins.

14th of December - Qualifier 1 on on the snowy White Moose Lake way out in Canada.

15th of December - Qualifier 2 on on Michigan’s Saint-Croix Lake.

16th of December - Qualifier 3 on Florida’s Everglades.

18th of December - Semifinal Round on the mesmerizingly beautiful Kaniq Creek in Alaska.

19th of December - the Grand Finale on California’s San Joaquin Delta.

Enjoy your chance to get Christmas Giant's Pack with all the terminal tackle, equipment and licenses you need!