Happy Holidays and God Jul!

God Jul! In this patch, we will introduce you to the Icemancer and a new boss, The high priest of the goat people in Leng. We removed the permanent effect of family curses to only have them per run. We want to work on more interesting and extreme curses in the future.

YouTube

New Content

Class: Icemancer



Class: Pyromancer reworked



Boss: Krampus



Gambling Eye



Player

Skill Tree: Show red text why you cannot unlock certain nodes

Skill Tree: Bigger tooltips

No longer permanent curses per name

Class: Icemancer: Can glide in the air on an ice projectile which is cast on the dash, hold shift to keep gliding. Improve damage with Ice Resistance.

Class modified: Pyromancer no longer spawns bombs on crit and instead spawns a burning sphere on the dash that lets you deal more critical damage with its other ability of higher crit chance on burning enemies. Improve damage with Fire Resistance.

World

Gambling Eye: The Gambling Eye is an interactive prayer image in the world that lets you see if you are in the dark gods’ favor. It can give you legendary items that will push you through to that boss you have been struggling with. Or it will make for an interesting run.

Boss: Krampus now guards the altar of Icemancers.

Every Christmas time from now on will spawn Christmas objects around the world

Improved design for Plateau of Leng

More variation in Platea of Leng

The Goat People have ascended their deep caves.

Items & Spells

Spell: Ice Ball

Spell: Ice Dagger

Spell: Ice Lance

Improved visuals and sound for timed explosives

Less life reduction from the Arrow of Dexterity trinket.

Bug Fixes

Monsters freezing the player could push the player through the ground.

Improved Cloth Physics bindings

Monsters sometimes dashed too fast

Monsters sometimes kept on running away from you

Changed to set velocity instead of force when monsters explode to avoid some more extreme physics bugs.

Lowered cam shake on strong monster punches

Monster poison skin should work again

Changed visuals of Poison

Moon boss should spawn fewer monsters from the late phase

Moon boss sound is now more balanced

We will now take some rest for the Christmas season and will focus on optimizing the game in the coming patches.

Thank you for your support.