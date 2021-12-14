Hello everyone!
Patch 1.1.3 is now live and contains the following fixes and changes:
Enhancement: Kill characters, remove items and vehicles that fall under the map
Enhancement: Look at player free cam mode (hold F to cycle modes in free cam)
Enhancement: Ability to unequip grenades by pressing the key again
Enhancement: Display reason when the vehicle spawn button is disabled
Enhancement: Reduce grenade damage (especially to buildings)
Enhancement: Redesign current item widget
Enhancement: Improve target marker UI
Enhancement: Increase view distance when zooming in
Enhancement: Ability to trigger fire actions without a numpad (displayed on the dashboard, bind a key to "Next Fire Action" to use)
Enhancement: Increase max range of MG bricks
Bug: Server tick rate displayed with ping icons
Bug: Scalable size ignored when selecting mirrored bricks
Bug: Tanks get stuck in turns
Bug: Only host can spawn option shown in non sandbox modes
Bug: Brick right click menu still visible after exiting the editor
Bug: Target marker impact points not showing
Bug: UI ammo count not updated
Bug: Vehicles with too many bricks don't spawn in multiplayer (should work better now, still not advised to scale very large creations)
Bug: Scalable bricks remain at low LOD when scaling from small to big
Changed files in this update