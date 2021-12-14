Hello everyone!

Patch 1.1.3 is now live and contains the following fixes and changes:

Enhancement: Kill characters, remove items and vehicles that fall under the map

Enhancement: Look at player free cam mode (hold F to cycle modes in free cam)

Enhancement: Ability to unequip grenades by pressing the key again

Enhancement: Display reason when the vehicle spawn button is disabled

Enhancement: Reduce grenade damage (especially to buildings)

Enhancement: Redesign current item widget

Enhancement: Improve target marker UI

Enhancement: Increase view distance when zooming in

Enhancement: Ability to trigger fire actions without a numpad (displayed on the dashboard, bind a key to "Next Fire Action" to use)

Enhancement: Increase max range of MG bricks

Bug: Server tick rate displayed with ping icons

Bug: Scalable size ignored when selecting mirrored bricks

Bug: Tanks get stuck in turns

Bug: Only host can spawn option shown in non sandbox modes

Bug: Brick right click menu still visible after exiting the editor

Bug: Target marker impact points not showing

Bug: UI ammo count not updated

Bug: Vehicles with too many bricks don't spawn in multiplayer (should work better now, still not advised to scale very large creations)

Bug: Scalable bricks remain at low LOD when scaling from small to big