Strategic Mind: The Pacific update for 10 December 2021

Update 3.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Korean text localization
  • Fixed various minor issues
  • Corrected some localization issues
  • Updated Credits to include Korean localization team

Note that the changelog might not include all the issues.

All other Strategic Mind titles will also receive an update within the next week.

You can expect more updates and quality of life improvements as we keep working on the upcoming Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty. All relevant improvements will be delivered across all titles of the Strategic Mind series.

With best regards

Starni Games team

