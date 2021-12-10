CruisingWyoming Event Conclusion

Since September, drivers across the world have been celebrating the release of the Wyoming DLC for American Truck Simulator by taking part in the #CruisingWyoming World of Trucks event. It was a unique opportunity to earn special rewards by completing personal and community goals whilst discovering the cities and countryside of The Equality State.

In a very short time, you have successfully completed the community goal of 80,000,000 miles (128,747,520 km). We were in awe at how the #BestCommunityEver managed to come together and smash such a difficult objective. And even though this goal was completed, there were still many truckers left who did not have time to complete their personal goal. Therefore we decided to extend the event to make sure everyone got a chance to get their rewards.

However, time flies and the #CruisingWyoming event must, unfortunately, come to an end. The final statistics are very impressive, just take a look at some of the numbers that you achieved whilst exploring our newest addition to ATS!

Good job, truckers! We are grateful for all your hard work and effort. It really does bring a lot of joy to our team to see how much you enjoy participating in these events. We hope the hanging Jade Bison Ornament and Wyoming Bison-themed truck paint job will be valued additions to your collections.





Wyoming itself wasn’t the only place where the members of the #BestCommunityEver have made themselves known. You also made sure to tag our social media accounts using the hashtag #CruisingWyoming, when sharing your journey through screenshots or videos. We absolutely loved seeing your reactions to the beautiful nature and cities that this state has to offer.

In addition to that, we would once again like to thank you for visiting our live stream dedicated to this event with a special guest - game designer Gavin. It was a lot of fun and you taking part in the chat and hanging out with us made the experience much better!

With one chapter closing, another one is about to knock on the door. Apart from not being too far away from the start of another exciting event, we still hope to be able to come up with one more surprise for ETS2 players this year, so keep an eye out for our blog and social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook).

We will also go live on our Twitch and Youtube with our annual and special live stream, in which we will most likely host numerous cool giveaways, alongside some news regarding the upcoming content and planned projects. Follow us to be informed about more details related to this when we reveal them!