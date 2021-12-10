Cursed Possessions | Update v0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7863038 · Last edited 10 December 2021 – 15:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back, we've got some news for you.

Several sightings have been noted of cursed objects, in locations where a ghost is haunting. These must be the cause of ghosts being trapped there. You might be able to use these to your advantage, but be careful, we don’t know what they’re capable of.

We’ve also had reports of a strange new ghost type.

Several new items have been added: The Cursed Possessions.

Each location will feature 1 of 6 items, randomly chosen at the start of each contract. There are several spawn points for each item, so get searching!

Cursed Possessions trade sanity for information, but be warned; using these items can cause an additional negative effect, so think carefully if you want to anger the ghost for the rest of the investigation.

Music box

Reports show paranormal entities singing along to this haunting melody. Don’t get too close or you may get a nasty surprise

Tortured Voodoo Doll

Force a pin into the doll to trigger a reaction from the ghost, but you may lose more than you gain

Haunted Mirror

A visible portal into the spectral realm, dare you peer inside to find the ghost’s room?

Summoning Circle

Risk your life by summoning the ghost and trapping it temporarily. Don’t stay too long, it’ll break free eventually

Tarot Cards

A deck of ten random cards, each with a unique mystical property

Ouija Board

The Ouija Board is now classed as a Cursed Possession, and has received new visuals

You must now say "Goodbye" to finish talking with a ghost on the Ouija Board, or else...

The Ouija Board is no longer guaranteed on Nightmare, due to the new Cursed Possessions and ghost identity changes

The Ouija Board will no longer have a chance to fail questions

The Ouija Board will no longer play an additional sound when spelling double letters

The total number of Ouija Board spawn points have been reduced on Prison, Asylum and High School

You can read more information in the Journal, under the new Items / Cursed Possessions section.

Nightmare has been a successful addition to Phasmophobia, but we’ve all found some ghosts are just too hard to identify with only two evidences.

We never intended for Nightmare to be a guessing game, so to combat this, some ghost types have received new abilities, passives and other adjustments to make them feel more in line with their journal descriptions, and most recently added ghosts.

Shade

The shy ghost, often hiding in plain sight, only showing itself when truly necessary

Poltergeist

The ghost that loves to throw things, watch out!

Banshee

The singing siren, luring ghost hunters near and far

The banshee’s rare ability to hunt at any sanity percentage has been moved to the Demon

Demon

The most aggressive and dangerous ghost we’ve ever witnessed

Jinn

These ghosts love to chase, hide before they see you

Hantu

The cold has empowered these ghosts so much, it’s starting to show

Mare

The thing that goes bump in the night, thriving in darkness

Oni

New reports show many more sightings, maybe these ghosts enjoy the fear in people’s eyes

Yokai

Be quiet, you wouldn’t want to wake it up

Yurei

Masters of insanity, making anyone crazy who comes into contact with them

Ghosts will now only use their physical form during hunts, instead of shadow or translucent forms

All ghost abilities have been adjusted to make them happen more often and more consistently

For the duration of the holiday period, Maple Campsite weather will always be snowing, and has received new seasonal decorations

The Mimic

The most intriguing ghost type we’ve ever encountered

More information is available in the journal

Several questions have been added to the Ouija board, such as “how did you die?”

Almost every object has had its impact sounds replaced to match its material

New sounds have been added for player footsteps while sprinting on different surfaces

All large rugs and floor mats now have collision

Several scripts, Maple Campsite assets and the weather system have been optimised heavily to help with performance

All ghosts can now throw objects during hunts, similarly to how they currently open doors

All ghosts, except Yokais, can now hear your voice from further away

Ghosts will no longer be able to wander long paths when setting waypoints through walls (e.g., Campsite black tent to storage tents) and will choose another closer waypoint

You can no longer quickly escape through the exterior doors or gates when a hunt starts

The ghost will now always write in a ghost-writing book after throwing it (if it’s the correct evidence type), except during hunts

You must now take interaction photos of the object that was thrown, instead of where the object was before the ghost moved it

Hunting effects on cameras have been adjusted

Ghosts refreshing fingerprints will now allow you to take an additional photo (e.g., touching the same door twice)

Ghosts flickering lights will now be based on the distance to the light itself, instead of the light switch

Footstep sounds are now more accurately synchronised with player and ghost movement speed

The Heartbeat sound’s volume is now based on the distance from the ghost, getting louder the closer it is

Hunting ghost sounds will now fade out instead of abruptly stopping

Increased the frequency of Paranormal sounds picked up by the Parabolic Mic

Fixed a bug where the Raiju’s weakness was only affecting camcorders and cameras

Fixed a bug where the hunt duration was being set based on the size of the map you previously played

Fixed a bug where heartbeat sound would play if the ghost was too far away

Fixed a bug where sound would muffle if you walked near the cabin balcony door

Fixed a bug where the escape from the ghost during a hunt objective couldn't be completed

Fixed a bug where several interactions were not giving photo rewards

Fixed a bug where the photo camera could be turned on inside the truck

Fixed a bug where smashed lights could be turned on when toggling the fuse box

Fixed a bug where you could hold lit candles outside in heavy rain

Fixed a bug where the temperatures inside the Campsite toilets were not being set correctly

Fixed a bug where the heartbeat sound would play when you were too far away from the ghost

Fixed a bug where you using a second smudge stick (within a few seconds of the first) wouldn’t stop the ghost killing you

Fixed a bug where setting the master volume slider wouldn’t always work

Fixed a bug where VR players couldn’t hear their own footsteps

Fixed a bug where some curtains didn’t have collision, causing a safe spot

Fixed a bug where the model of some lights wouldnt look 'turned on' after it flickered

Fixed a bug where the shower water in the ensuite in Edgefield was spraying the wrong way

Fixed several bugs where certain map UI and player icons were rotated incorrectly

Fixed several bugs where photo rewards were being given when they shouldn't be

Fixed several floating books in high school

Fixed several safe spots in Prison

Fixed several fans in Asylum having two sets of fan blades

Fixed several rare visual issues in Willow and Ridgeview

Happy Huntin'

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback please join our discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia