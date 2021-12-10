Weekly Report #101

Hello Stalkers!

In the previous report, we gave you a riddle. We wondered if you could recognize the location in the pixelated image that will be featured in the upcoming DLC. Most of your answers were correct. Yes, it was the "Lazurny" Pool (Басейн "Лазурний") located in the 3rd microdistrict of the city of Pripyat. As a reward, we will tell you a bit about this place.

The inhabitants of Pripyat, like almost everyone in the Soviet Union, were actively involved in sports and led a healthy lifestyle. The city had two football stadiums, and numerous sports clubs. The "Lazurny" swimming pool was one of the largest sports facilities in Pripyat.

The pool was built in the mid 70's. The building is divided into two parts: a gymnasium and a swimming pool. In addition to that, the complex has five swimming lanes and two diving towers, as well as a gym for gymnastics (a basketball court or a small football pitch).

"Lazurny" was not abandoned, unlike most of the other buildings and facilities in the city. In the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster the swimming pool was still open and served liquidators until 1998. After the liquidation operations in Pripyat were finished, the swimming pool was finally closed. Its reopening was prevented by the condition of the building, which had not been repaired for a long time. Despite this, it is considered to be one of the cleanest places in Pripyat in terms of radiation.

The "Lazurny" swimming pool is not only a hot tourist attraction. Recently it has been popularized by pop culture. For example, you can see it in the music video "Marooned" by Pink Floyd, as well as in the HBO mini-series "Chernobyl". However, it appears most often in video games, like in the Call of Duty games. And now it will be in Chernobylite as well.

