Week One Content Update

**As part of publishing this major patch we are taking our servers and the game offline for an hour or two.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we'll be back soon with the improvements, more reliable servers and new content in the post below.

During this outage you can still play in Offline mode, but it uses a separate character from your online missions.**

At the end of our launch weekend we promised you that we’d spend this week improving performance, making connecting with friends and servers more reliable, squashing bugs as well as adding content.

We had a strong start with a peak of over 50,000 concurrent players last weekend and our servers have stayed busy all week since. However, we also heard the feedback about performance and stability from many of you and have been simultaneously focused on rapid fixes and new content.

We’ve dropped more content and fixes in time for the weekend. Scroll to the bottom of this post to see all of today’s and this week’s updates.

The highlights are:

Added three new missions, Fire Walk: Delivery, Wet Work: Extermination And Solid Metal: Stockpile.

Added two new Workshop items from MXC: the MXC Hammer and MXC Campfire.

Increased the frequency of gold spawns.

Increased meta deposit quantities on harder missions.

Improved player icons on the map and an in-world marker to make it easier to find player loot-bags.

Many Offline mode fixes so you can complete missions and store your progress without an Internet connection.

Added the Leather Backpack, a "G" Slot or backpack slot item that grants additional inventory slots and weight carry capacity. It also reduces the carry-weight of ores in your inventory. It is available at Tier 2 and crafted on the Textiles bench.

Many mission objective fixes.

Many balance fixes.

Several graphic optimizations.

We had lots of feedback about graphics performance, and it seems to vary on different PCs. We highly recommend that you don’t rely on default settings and that you take the time to experiment with Icarus’ graphics settings. Check out our optimization tips and some of the community guides.

Three New Missions: Fire Walk, Wet Work, Solid Metal

By now you should have realized that you can either take your time on Icarus’ Prospects or foolhardily race ahead. We’ve added three new Prospects for those making good progress.

They add more than just new objectives - you might unlock a unique ability or meet someone new too.

Here are your mission briefings.

FIRE WALK: Delivery

RETRIEVE TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE BIO-WEAPON

//OPERATOR: Group 15 //BIOME: Riverlands //BACKGROUND: In contravention of general UDA regulations, Unaio has continued to experiment with terraforming technology on Icarus. The Operator believes there may be a lost supply pod in the region, containing prototype Inaris bio-flechettes. Intelligence suggests the contents are EXTREMELY volatile. //MISSION: Retrieve the bio-flechette and return it to orbit before Uniao intercedes. //TERMS: The flechette's temperature must remain stable at all times.

SOLID METAL: Stockpile

SUPPLY MATERIALS FOR ORBITAL DEVELOPMENT

//OPERATOR: ACS //BIOME: Multiple //BACKGROUND: The Operator is expanding its orbital infrastructure and requires Contractors to supply materials to cargo pods landing in the region. //MISSION: Reach loading zones, establish processing systems, and load requested resources into pods. //TERMS: Three cargo pods will be dispatched to three locations.

WET WORK: Extermination

ELIMINATE APEX PREDATOR

//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Riverlands //BACKGROUND: Operator has reported severe personnel losses due to local wildlife. Attack patterns suggest a single group of extremely aggressive predators. //MISSION: Track and eliminate the predator(s). //TERMS: All equipment, safety and hospitalization is the responsibility of the Contractor.

Full Patch Notes

We spent the week reading your suggestions and reports on Feature Upvote and chatting with players on Discord and Twitch. It’s added up to a long list of improvements over five hotfixes this week and we plan more next week too. Here’s the complete list...

Version: 1.1.0.88797

Added three new missions, FIRE WALK: DELIVERY, WET WORK: EXTERMINATION and SOLID METAL: STOCKPILE.

Added two new workshop items, the MXC Hammer, and the MXC Campfire.

Increased frequency of gold spawns.

Increased meta deposit quantities on harder missions.

Added in-world marker for player loot-bags.

Improved map player icons. Added support for colours. Icon's get smaller when zooming right into the map. Made compass waypoint icon bigger.

Added Scrolling with mouse wheel now works on talent views with no zoom enabled

Added Scroll bars on talent views are correctly hidden when they aren't needed (Player & Blueprint only need one)

Added HUD window to display connectivity status information.

Added additional connectivity information to the escape menu.

Added button to allow players to cancel out of a save prompt on leaving their prospect.

Changed prospect notifications will now forcefully appear on the screen if it contains unclaimed resources/items

Changed electrical wall and ceiling lights to no longer require shelter.

Changed Cooking Station to no longer require fuel.

Improved accolade popup notification window and added images.

Improved locomotion animations for Buffalo and Wild Boar.

Updated HUD. Now Talent and Blueprint points always show if any are available.

Decreased movement speed while carrying animal carcasses (-10%/-20%/-30% depending on size).

Removed Fog Of War on Outposts.

Updated translation information for Asian and European languages.

Fixed issue with El Camino mission which could prevent it from progressing.

Fixed issue with Desert Expedition mission which prevented players from continuing if they left the game during the boss fight.

Fixed several issues relating to reloading mission state.

Fixed issue with scanned meta-deposits not reloading properly.

Fixed issue where cosmetic rain was not applying effects correctly.

Fixed issue with some accolades where the quantities in descriptions were incorrect values.

Fixed issue with mislabelled Cougar accolade.

Fixed issue where Coal Ore could be taken off-world.

Fixed issues where some electrical wires could not be deleted.

Fixed issue where some outposts were missing their map image

Fixed issue where players could use invalid characters in naming their outposts.

Fixed issue with 'If It Works' talent where knives can split trees but don't grant wood on auto-collect.

Hotfix 5: Version 1.0.18.88412

Offline Mode Workshop, 'Error 001', Saving Prompt Fixes and much more.

Added destroyed mesh variant for bedrolls.

Added surface effects for Bone, Mud and Thatch.

Added deploy sounds for the Extractor and Faction Drill.

Increased hot drink modifier length timers from 300 seconds to 900 seconds.

Changed the colour and size of version information on the main menu screen.

Updated localized text for supported Asian languages.

Fixed issue causing some instances of saving prompt appearing when leaving a drop and never completing.

Fixed bug in offline mode where trying to buy a free item with a balance of zero would fail.

Fixed issue with sessions invalidating prospect states which can cause error 001.

Fixed incorrect icon for buffs granted by thermos beverages.

Fixed issue where the EXP gained notification sometimes displayed incorrect values.

Fixed issue preventing the issue of rewards and purchasing of workshop items while in offline play.

Fixed issue relating to the placement of the mining drill due to it being blocked by cables placed to power it.

Fixed audio settings for the Bedroll

Fixed issues with recipe validation on processing machines.

Fixed Carbon Armor not being tagged as a workshop item, and not being preserved if carried back to the station.

Fixed some instances of issue resulting in players dying while arriving in their dropship.

Fixed mismatch between some character heads and hands skin tone.

Fixed issue with replication of mission audio.

Fixed missing icon for wall-mounted drill used in faction quests.

Hotfix 4: Version 1.0.14.88121

Some big wins across the board. Improved performance, fixes for mission problems and a range of other tidy-ups, fixes.

Significantly optimized rendering of distant terrain, allowing the effect of increased performance from higher FOV settings to be applied generally.

Updated instances of envirosuit variants having an incorrect physics material set.

Improved functionality of electronic wire placement around structures.

Improved ability to place electrical wires on the Desert Exploration mission.

Improved collision on the Riverlands Expedition path blocker.

Updated character level limit to 99.

Updated translated game text for multiple languages.

Increased detection area for 'Make your way over the Rock' in the Riverlands Expedition as it was not always possible to trigger the next quest step.

Fixed issue where after being revived by another player, you could lose items stored in slots provided by backpack and module slots.

Fixed issue where players could unlock the extractor blueprint outside of extraction missions.

Fixed issue where Antibiotic Medicines did not always remove Food Poisoning.

Fixed issue where Antiparasitic Medicines did not always remove Dysentry.

Fixed issue where dead players could have duplicate envirosuits.

Fixed issue displaying tooltip information for items granted by talents.

Fixed issue preventing some players from completing the Arctic Expedition Faction Mission.

Fixed issue where Cave Distance Travelled accolade was being awarded incorrectly.

Fixed Workshop Shengong Knife that pointed to incorrect variant.

Fixed issue where Avalanche: Expedition mission could not be completed at the powering the laser step.

Fixed issue with Creamed Corn providing a +75% Max Stamina instead of +75 Max Stamina.

Fixed issue where several talents had identical names.

Fixed issue with the Deployable Engineering talent providing a slower crafting speed rather than a faster one.

Fixed description on Well Laid Fire talent which was poorly describing the fuel usage of campfires.

Fixed issue with stats on the Ghillie suit pieces which made players more attractive to animals instead of less visible.

Fixed issue with text on the backpack description.

Fixed issue where the XP reward message on killing a Buffalo incorrectly called it a Cougar.

Added some missing mission dialogue to several missions.

Fixed issue with Arctic: Expedition mission where after clearing the obstacle, moving beyond it wouldn't progress the mission.

Reduced extractor fuel usage. It now requires 3 biofuel cans to mine 100 exotics.

Fixed issue where extractor generator/effects would continue even once the deposit was exhausted.

Fixed issue where the extractor would continue to try start, even if no fuel was available.

Hotfix 3: Version 1.0.11.87997

Fixed Join Session screen was often blank, even when your friends were actually in a Icarus game session that you could join

Expanded the error reporting for failure in offline mode, to provide a better capture of the error, and description of the problem to the player.

Fixed unable to play in Offline when steam is in Offline Mode.

Hotfix 2: Version: 1.0.8.87959

Important bugfixes. We will likely be producing another update today, to fix serious connectivity issues and issues with joining friends.

Fixed missing icon for Leather Backpack

Fixed missing translation entries for several European languages.

Improved performance slightly by removing some editor tooling for creatures.

Fixed several missing item and modifier icons.

Fixed large cats identity issues causing them to sometimes change species on death.

Fixed inability to focus on (and eat) food in your hand.

Fixed issue which could prevent electrical wires from being placed too close to one another.

Fixed issue preventing the Electric Composter from being crafted.

Increased gold rewarded from mining by 20%.

Reduced gold cost of crafting Electronics by 50%.

Changed Wolf Den map marker to be slightly transparent.

Improved visibility of Forest Extermination circular quest marker.

Improved animal spawning behaviour for missions, they will now spawn further away from the player and approach from there.

Fixed Construction mission markers not accurately reflecting the valid mission area.

Fixed chopping fallen trees not rewarding experience.

Fixed incorrect mission objective description on Canyon Expedition.

Reduced movement speed bonus from Mass Dampener module from 10% to 5%.

Fixed issue with Forest Extermination mission where objective markers would not reload when resuming the prospect.

Fixed some issues preventing people in different geographic regions playing together.

Fixed issue where some users could time-out from a server if alt-tabbing for an extended period.

Fixed issue with Glacier Expedition where objective progress was not shown for mulktiplayer clients.

Fixed issue with construction search area circles being too large and modified colour so its easier to see.

Rain Reservour no longer requires shelter in the Pyramid construciton Mission.

Search areas for construction missions have changed to a better colour.

Doubled valid buildable area for construction missions.

Hotfix 1: Version 1.0.3.87891

Fabricator rebalance, shadow fixes on foliage and mountains, and a backpack!