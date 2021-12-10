 Skip to content

Vantage: Primitive Survival Game update for 10 December 2021

Update for v1.0.0! Non-Permadeath Character Option!

Share · View all patches · Build 7862938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now make non-Permadeath characters in the game! Due to popular demand (and it was on my backlog of things to do anyways ) you can now create characters that can easily respawn after they die!

You still earn points the same way you do as with a permadeath character. But when you die, you receive your player points, then the numbers reset and you start to earn them all over again.

When I start on the advanced server options overhaul I will also allow server administrators to have an option to restrict their servers to permadeath players only, as well as many other options. However, I wanted to get this content out the door ASAP.

Enjoy!

