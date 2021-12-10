 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Model Builder update for 10 December 2021

NEW TRAILER & RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED

Share · View all patches · Build 7862875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Friday!

Today we wanted to provide you with a quick update about the development of the game and share some important news.

We have been working hard on developing Model Builder, as well as adding new models and quality of life improvements based on the feedback our community and testers have been providing.

NEW TRAILER & FEATURES



Take a look at our new trailer! Not only do we have tonnes of new models and paints, but we also have brand-new features and quality of life improvements.

NEW RELEASE DATE: 8TH FEBRUARY

Model Builder’s new official release date is set to be 8th February. It’s essential for us to get the game right and provide the best experience possible, so this extra time means we can continue to make sure the game is the best it can possibly be!

UPCOMING WINTER GIFT

One more thing - grab your paints and tools, because we’ll have some more news coming soon about an exciting new winter gift heading your way!

WISHLIST ON STEAM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 7862875
Model Builder Content Depot 1164251
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.