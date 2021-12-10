NEW TRAILER & RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Friday!

Today we wanted to provide you with a quick update about the development of the game and share some important news.

We have been working hard on developing Model Builder, as well as adding new models and quality of life improvements based on the feedback our community and testers have been providing.

NEW TRAILER & FEATURES

Take a look at our new trailer! Not only do we have tonnes of new models and paints, but we also have brand-new features and quality of life improvements.

Model Builder’s new official release date is set to be 8th February. It’s essential for us to get the game right and provide the best experience possible, so this extra time means we can continue to make sure the game is the best it can possibly be!

UPCOMING WINTER GIFT

One more thing - grab your paints and tools, because we’ll have some more news coming soon about an exciting new winter gift heading your way!

