New Build!

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog!

Sex Scene Improvements

We are back with another weekly changelog for Iragon! Starting this week with an iteration the VR interactive erotic scene. We improved how reactive Erika’s breasts would be when you touch them as well as her arms. We also added sounds to her reactions and something we didn’t mention last week is that she turns and looks towards the player if they move.

Avoch citizens

Next, we improved NPCs in the town of Avoch by giving them realistic facial expressions. You will also be able to find our brand new character in Avoch - the fox girl. Just walk around town to find her. For now her story is a mystery.

Misty Forest Improvements

We keep on working on the new Misty Forest level that has improved gameplay for the spiders and an art and lighting iteration. Apart from that, we added footstep sounds to the player’s followers as well as attack and cloth breaking sounds for the BDSM female enemy. We also added a new healing animation for Darick when he kneels down to resurrect his followers.

New Banter Lines

And the followers now have banter lines for when they are downed - they call Darick for help to resurrect them.

New Models

In the Experimental Hall’s “WIP Models” room, you’ll find new outfit variations for the villager girls as well as a brand new untextured demon girl.

How do you like the Interactive Sex Scene?

Making a scene like this is new for us, so it's important to know if you like it. Should we make more scenes like it? Is it better than the sex minigame? How can we improve it further? Really, any input would help, so please share your thoughts.