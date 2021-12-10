DD #47 The Update Continues

Hi everyone. Welcome to another's developer's diary.

We already got one for this week because of the early access release.

However, that one was more like an announcement that covers little about what's new in the game this week.

Although as I had to do some publishing works this week because of the early access release, such as making a new trailer of the game, the development speed got slowed down a bit, there is still some progress that has been made.

Anyway, let's start with the story content part of this week's update.

First, we got 2 documents about Anomaly UPEP3002 added to the "Containment Breach" quest to review some disturbing background stories about a girl and an unethical experiment. That's also the origin of all the vampires in Site Demeter. I use the term "UPEP3002 " here to avoid the spoiler of UPEP3002's identity.

And then, I saw something quite illogical in real life when I visited a hospital a few days ago. Thus, I took note and implemented it as a very short story in Liu's hospital. It's just there to mock another absurdity in life.

Next, there is some quality of life improvement based on the feedback I received from early access.

Battle experience has nothing to do with the battle difficulty setting anymore so that even the lowest battle difficulty can enjoy the same level progression speed as higher difficulty.

When selecting a character to pick a lock or hack a computer, their related life skill level and level up progress shall be shown in the selection window so that we can have a better idea about who to send to do the skill check.

The flow of the Blackjack mini-game is also improved to make it smoother and more enjoyable.

Meanwhile, the alternative art style versions of the game are also updated to version 20211206 right before the early access release so that their content will not have too much different from the main version of the game.

That's for this week. It's a bit chaotic as I need to work on both developing and publishing. Still, the updates shall continue as usual.

Today's changelog:

#########Content################

Added some medical supplies in the doctor's room of Liu's hospital. However, the doctor will stop you from taking any of those before you have a conversation with him for the first time.

Added a chest in that room with a very short story. (It's something I saw in a hospital a few days ago. It's not an anomaly. It's just human stupidity.)

Plastic Explosives are now available to be purchased in the Bazaar so that almost all lock-picking mini-games can be bypassed. (It's still a relatively more expansive solution.)

Shade may now also spawn in the sewer of Liu after a certain point of the main story.

Added sound effects when climbing up/down the ladder at the entrance of Liu's sewer.

#########System#####################

When choosing a teammate to do a lock-picking or hacking skill check, the UI will now display their related life skill level instead of their combat stats.

It shall also display the level-up progression bar of this life skill so that we can decide who to send to gain the life skill experience from the skill check, especially when we do not really care if they will succeed