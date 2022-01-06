Free new Secret Hosr mode

Dear Embr Respondrs,

It is with a heavy heart we warn you that you shouldn’t trust your teammates anymore. There is a sabotur within your ranks...

In the free new multiplayer mode Secret Hosr, we need you and your crew to work together as a team, save clients from fire, and defuse bombs planted by rival corporate spies. But keep an eye on your teammates... not all of them can be trusted. One of you, the secret Hosr agent, is working against Embr’s corporate interests. Their new goal? Make you fail your mission any way they can.

Be Careful though Respondrs, sometimes your team’s suspicious actions may just be an innocent mistake. Was it an intentional detonation, or failed defusal? Client ran into the fire, or into the Hosr agent’s axe? Is that Respondr carrying a pile of cash a friend or foe? You decide.

Respondrs get one chance to call the final vote, and eject the suspected Hosr agent. Don’t fall for the Hosr agents lies. Discover the Sabotr before it's too late!

Secret Hosr is available to download now for Free here on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843280/Embr__Secret_Hosr/

The Embr Team