Football Manager 2022 Minor Update Out Now!

We’ve just released a minor update to address some issues we’ve become aware of since the initial launch of 22.2. For details of everything that’s included please see the changelist below.

The update is save game compatible allowing you to continue your existing managerial careers.

If you encounter any problems downloading and installing, we recommend restarting Steam/Epic, or by manually checking for updates if you’re playing through the Windows Store. The version number of the game after updating will remain 22.2.

Changelist 22.2

Stability and crash fixes, including some users being unable to process past specific in-game dates

Fix for network games incorrectly implementing staggered kick off times into scheduling

Addressed issues with certain currencies, which could cause low/negative value bids and incorrect formatting of how figures are displayed

Fix for editor files not importing correct information when multiple files are used

If you encounter any problems with the game for crash or technical support please log a support ticket with our team and for any general bugs with the game please use our Bug Tracker.