Spacefarers Early Xmas Release! (2.0R2)

We a proud to announce that the SPAREFARERS EXPANSION for The Dawning Clocks of Time is now avaliable to play! We are proud of this release and includes the following-
-Part Three DLC of the Story
-A whole Galaxy to explore, with new planets, exciting movies and new foes to fight!
-An expanded Rune Grid with new abilities that can be used both in battle and in the field
-Many quality of life improvements for the game as a whole
-New battle mechanics
-New open ended game play and a continuously expanding world
-And even more coming Jan 2022!
Full changelist
-Many bug fixes and general improvements
-New Title Screen and Artwork
-New Manual and Instructions
-A huge galaxy update which will recieve weekly updates, new planets and locations that will be added as a continous release alongside the base story updates
-New post-processing effects
-Pallas Base
-Sirius System
-Vega System
-Kuiper Belt System
-Ability to change game graphic and controller system from in-game
-Default to fullscreen mode instead of windowed mode
-New areas in Sanctuary City to expore
-The ability, Missile Launcher for Chariot which can also be used in the field to destroy objects.
-Can now buy missiles from Vita Base weapon master and Davii
-The ability, Deflector Shield for Chariot which gaurds all players
-The ability STORM for Kate, which causes massive wind damage to foes
-Chariot can now dive underwater in water sections of the game
-Improved game controller support- now Nintendo Switch Pro controllers can be used
NOTE- Spacefarer's update is subject to weekly changes and content will be added and changed until the next Expansion.
