Spacefarers Early Xmas Release! (2.0R2)

We a proud to announce that the SPAREFARERS EXPANSION for The Dawning Clocks of Time is now avaliable to play! We are proud of this release and includes the following-

-Part Three DLC of the Story

-A whole Galaxy to explore, with new planets, exciting movies and new foes to fight!

-An expanded Rune Grid with new abilities that can be used both in battle and in the field

-Many quality of life improvements for the game as a whole

-New battle mechanics

-New open ended game play and a continuously expanding world

-And even more coming Jan 2022!

Full changelist

-Many bug fixes and general improvements

-New Title Screen and Artwork

-New Manual and Instructions

-A huge galaxy update which will recieve weekly updates, new planets and locations that will be added as a continous release alongside the base story updates

-New post-processing effects

-Pallas Base

-Sirius System

-Vega System

-Kuiper Belt System

-Ability to change game graphic and controller system from in-game

-Default to fullscreen mode instead of windowed mode

-New areas in Sanctuary City to expore

-The ability, Missile Launcher for Chariot which can also be used in the field to destroy objects.

-Can now buy missiles from Vita Base weapon master and Davii

-The ability, Deflector Shield for Chariot which gaurds all players

-The ability STORM for Kate, which causes massive wind damage to foes

-Chariot can now dive underwater in water sections of the game

-Improved game controller support- now Nintendo Switch Pro controllers can be used

NOTE- Spacefarer's update is subject to weekly changes and content will be added and changed until the next Expansion.