Update 17 is here - M4A1, P90, Missiles, BR 18, and more

Changelog - Update 17

Main Features:

-Force grabbing attachments and mags will no longer clip your hand (won't get in the way of placing on gun)

-New Tutorial map

-M4A1, rail covers, 2 new missiles, P90, PS90, BR18

-New realistic shot grouping mechanic, based on actual spread in real life (bullets now have slight deviation from barrel)

-Red dot sights now aim where bullet lands

New:

-added new tutorial map, with new tutorial instruction menu and database

-added salute NPCs at tutorial entrance

-added realistic shot grouping (bullet spread) for guns, based on gun type, barrel and caliber. (~0.5 MOA for snipers, ~3 for rifles, ~6 for PDW and pistols, ~8 for MGs)

-added M4A1 standard (replaces M4A1 skeleton)

-added picatinny rail covers (under decorative attachments)

-improved force grabbing mechanics for all magazines and attachments (will now grip at the sides instead of inside it for most attachemnts)

-added P90 (PDW), PS90 (Carbine), FN 5.7x28mm bullet, P90 shroud attachments

-added BR18 (Carbine)

-zeroed all red dots to +6 MOA (100m zeroing approx), should now hit where the dot is aiming (previously was too low)

-added sidewinder missile and Chungus missile (Ordinance)

-added new gun category in item spawner (Misc category, which contains glue gun)

Changes:

-fixed scope's image jittering when moving issue

-optimized scope's image capture, reducing fps drops when using a scope

-set initial MOA for scopes to +4 MOA (100m zeroing approx)

-increased red dot parallax plane to 50m

-fixed M16's skin color, was too shiny

-fixed mk18's length, was slightly too long

-fixed collision issue with teal connector on connected objects

-fixed M2 Browning spam trigger bug

-increased sideway recoil when one handing