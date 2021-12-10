Update 17 is here - M4A1, P90, Missiles, BR 18, and more

Changelog - Update 17
Main Features:
-Force grabbing attachments and mags will no longer clip your hand (won't get in the way of placing on gun)
-New Tutorial map
-M4A1, rail covers, 2 new missiles, P90, PS90, BR18
-New realistic shot grouping mechanic, based on actual spread in real life (bullets now have slight deviation from barrel)
-Red dot sights now aim where bullet lands
New:
-added new tutorial map, with new tutorial instruction menu and database
-added salute NPCs at tutorial entrance
-added realistic shot grouping (bullet spread) for guns, based on gun type, barrel and caliber. (~0.5 MOA for snipers, ~3 for rifles, ~6 for PDW and pistols, ~8 for MGs)
-added M4A1 standard (replaces M4A1 skeleton)
-added picatinny rail covers (under decorative attachments)
-improved force grabbing mechanics for all magazines and attachments (will now grip at the sides instead of inside it for most attachemnts)
-added P90 (PDW), PS90 (Carbine), FN 5.7x28mm bullet, P90 shroud attachments
-added BR18 (Carbine)
-zeroed all red dots to +6 MOA (100m zeroing approx), should now hit where the dot is aiming (previously was too low)
-added sidewinder missile and Chungus missile (Ordinance)
-added new gun category in item spawner (Misc category, which contains glue gun)
Changes:
-fixed scope's image jittering when moving issue
-optimized scope's image capture, reducing fps drops when using a scope
-set initial MOA for scopes to +4 MOA (100m zeroing approx)
-increased red dot parallax plane to 50m
-fixed M16's skin color, was too shiny
-fixed mk18's length, was slightly too long
-fixed collision issue with teal connector on connected objects
-fixed M2 Browning spam trigger bug
-increased sideway recoil when one handing
