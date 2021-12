Share · View all patches · Build 7862480 · Last edited 10 December 2021 – 14:06:24 UTC by Wendy

New Animal:Cute cat

Unique Skill:Cute cat can change the shap of cube by pressing "R", one cube only can be changed one time.



New scene:Castle、Glass Bridge



Animals will change cloth when they enter the Glass Brideg.



Add new cloth material for dog and bunny .



Add new materials for the cube in different scenes.