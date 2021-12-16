International Basketball Manager 22 now available with EuroLeague Basketball

Basketball lovers, we have good news: The new International Basketball Manager 22 is now available worldwide with a special launch discount.

The moment that every manager has been looking forward to has come. Starting today, youill be able to step into your favorite team’s offices in order to take them to glory by managing all areas of your own club.

Can you handle the pressure? Earn the trust of players, board and fans by giving your best match by match. Surround yourself with a competitive staff and try to raise your club to the Olympus of sport.

International Basketball Manager is presented as the only simulation video game in the market that features the Euroleague Basketball official license -including Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7DAYS EuroCup-. Other licenses as acb and FEB (Spain), LNB (France), HEBA (Greece), BSL (Turkey), BNXT League (Belgium/Netherlands) and LNB (Chile) will also have official presence within the game. According to the UPLAY Basketball team, new official licenses will be introduced during the next few weeks.

You’ll be able to pick teams from approximately 20 leagues with presence in every continent, making a total of 330 clubs and almost 5.000 players available. Some of the main innovations for this version are the coach intervention in the middle of a match (where the simulation will stop during the key moments and the managers will have to make the final decisions), the team museum and other key details that make this project an immersive basketball team management experience.

Join our International Basketball Manager 22 [ Discord ](discord.gg/BQpgwRXSdE) server in order to share your achievements and suggestions and help us grow this basketball lovers community.International Basketball Manager 22 ya disponible con Euroleague Basketball