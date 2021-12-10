Crystal Raiders VR full release!

Hey, raiders!

We're very excited to release Crystal Raiders VR today with the full game content. We've been working hard since May, based on the feedbacks and suggestions, to make the game bigger and better in many ways. Thank you all for the support during the Early Access!

You can find the list of all of the updates during the Early Access here:

All the Early Access changes

With the full release, we still of course have some nice new things to add.

More weapon upgrades

Bow

Frost arrows - Slow down enemies

Trap arrow - Make an electric trap between two arrows

Shield wall arrow - A temporary shield barrier in the target location.

Hammer

Explosion - Strong AoE explosion around the player

Heal - Touch a player to heal

Personal shield - Temporary shield on the user

Pistol

Sticky mine launcher - Proximity mine that explodes when an enemy gets near it

Rapid fire - Shoots multiple projectiles while trigger is held down

Dome shield launcher - Spawns a temporary dome shield in target location

Player character upgrades

You can purchase these upgrades to your character with crystals. The upgrades can be used once per level.

An additional heart

+25 energy orbs

Gun master - pistol damage bonus

+50 energy orbs

Sprinting speed increase

Jump height increase

The final boss and levels

6 new levels and the final Tower boss level. These ones you'll gotta go explore on your own to see...

A big list of minor improvements and fixes.