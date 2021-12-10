The main fix this week is the upper tier item design improvements.

Unfortunately, they haven't been properly introduced in the campaign yet, and there's only one map where players can access them, Village, so the priority has been pushed back.

Existing upper tier items had all five main items, sub items, head, body, and pants, and they could be made by unlocking them through upgrades at each facility. I've done it.

Now, the upper tier items only have one main item left, and the upgrade is the same. The remaining parts will be added gradually.

Features:

Improved upper tier item design.

Balance:

All units base movement speed increased by 200.

The mana cost of the archer is halved, allowing him to fight longer without mana recovery.

Fixed:

[b]Fixed an issue where taking a minimap in situations that require a mouse click (when constructing a building, moving a squad position, or using a weapon) would set the wrong position instead of moving it.[/ b] You can now normally move the screen through the minimap and finish the action you were originally going to do.

If the play time exceeds 60 minutes, the time is displayed normally.

Fixed the problem that the closing sound does not sound when closing the settings window.

Fixed the problem that sometimes the quest reward presentation does not appear.

Fixed an issue where more than 5 people were set in a dispatched unit. (Originally limited to 5 people!)

There is no patch next week for schedule reasons. I'm sorry.