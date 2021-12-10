Improved Art style of the game and New Movement in Multiplayer.

Hello to anyone who has purchased my game, I appreciate it a lot. I, myself have really struggled to really capture what it's like to design the look of the game due to my inexperience with Art. However, I have finally been able to rework a few of the MAPS being:

Blue Castle

Red Castle

Meadows

Wheat Field

I've added an image to show the map, Wheat Field and what the difference is before and after my improvement in my art skils.

I'm really happy so far with how much I've improved in just a week, going from only being able to draw a stick man to being able to somewhat capture landscapes. Unfortunately, there isn't any actual music or sound within the game yet but I'm challenging myself to compose the soundtracks myself without any proper experience in musical theory either so It'll be fun and hard for me. Other than that, I've also Updated the Multiplayer Character's Platforming ability. Here's a list of its new and current skills:

Ability to Right Click and change between having no friction or friction on the ground/air.

Ability to Dash sideways in whilst in the air.

Ability to Climb Walls by pressing and holding E on contact but not the way you think it works. Climbable Walls Indicated by white outlines of the walls.

Ability to Hang and move on a ceiling by holding E before contact. Hangable Ceilings are indicated by the white outlines of the ceilings.

Improved the Jumping mechanic a bit.

A bugfixes or Updates:

Replaced the Main Menu and Multiplayer screen to have a canvas background from one of the new updated maps.

Multiplayer SquareMan can now view the whole map by pressing Right Control. May be bugged still on the outdated maps.

Disabled Hardmode in Multiplayer.

Disabled the Map "Grasslands".

That's all that I believe I updated or fixed. Thank you to those who support me. I'll be working hard and shall be back in a week to give an update.