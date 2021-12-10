This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Mirror Mode Update is live now!

We have finally heard you, a Mirror Mode inside our builder tool to make things easier and faster to build. We've been working hard on getting this feature ready for you, which means we are releasing it as a Beta at first.

To make sure we can improve it and make it as seamless as possible, we would very much appreciate your bug reports or opinions stated in the Trailmakers Discord.

Other things included in the update: improved drag model, additional modding assets and a new faster jobified render pipeline.

Interested in even more Trailmakers? Along side this update, we're releasing the brand new High Seas Expansion with a complete new world to discover, new blocks, new character accessories, weather, waves, wind and more!