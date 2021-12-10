v1.3.16 - The Holiday Season Outfits Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we add a bit of fun with Christmas and holiday celebrations here in Stormworks!

We have added a series of new seasonal outfits to the Stormworks wardrobe! From elf outfits to reindeer knitted jumpers and Christmas pudding hats! There are a wide range of new clothes to check out when starting a game or visiting the in-game wardrobe.

The seasonal winter holiday event also begins and includes the usual snow, white tipped trees, and decorations across the various islands.

As always, this minor update includes many bug fixes and improvements. See the full list below for details. While we have said this before, we cannot emphasize it enough - thank you to all the players who have submitted clear issue reports via the official issue tracker! It is a huge help and allows us to fix issues with the game much more quickly.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback on this new update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.3.16

Feature - Seasonal Outfits

Fix - setVehiclePosSafe vehicle performing a bounds check against itself (boats in the sky)

Fix - #3429 Contains ammo logic node being outside the voxel bounds for belt connectors

Fix - #3134 Compass ball East and West swapped when upside down

Fix - #3052 Crankshaft 3x1 using the wrong mesh for its connections

Fix - #3053 Windows not see through on creative island / north harbour

Fix - #3282 Hole in creative island floor mesh

Fix - #2478 Resolved empty ammo box rendering for model export and added export rendering for belts

Fix - #3060 Increased tree physics cylinder radius

Fix - #3208 Added invulnerable slider to addon vehicles, updated several default vehicles to be invulnerable

Fix - #3135 Color picking a blank additive pixel no longer applies this colour

Fix - #3030 Removed extra voxels from bertha connector belt

Fix - #3217 Fix static vehicles not updating/initializing their internal transforms (teleporting not working)

Fix - #3510 Fix setVehicleWeapon description

Fix - Flare lights sometimes delaying activation

Fix - #3148 Mainland and arctic airstrip broken physics

Fix - #3501 Crash caused by rendering removed addon zones with a parent

Fix - #3235 Fix script error 211 for unnamed cargo on old saves

Fix - #3627 medium/large/huge missile fin component surface area values (new fin parts not applying enough force)

Fix - #3002 Optimized physics flooder inside certain shapes (extreme vehicle load time leading to hang)

Fix - #3554 Fix missing contains ammo node on autocannon belt (corner)

Fix - Tank track render lerping

Fix - #3668 Saving an addon with no name overwriting the addons directory (now defaults to unnamed_addon)

Fix - #3298 DLC weapons script size data parsing (wrong hp values and explosion sizes)

Fix - showOnMap not affecting local vehicles

Rework - #3549 Normal beds now heal slowly but cannot resuscitate like medical beds do

Balance - #3298 Increased default health and scaling for dlc weapons large and medium size enemy vehicles

Balance - #2842 Reduced dlc weapons explosion size for small and medium size enemy vehicles

Balance - Increased oxygen tank size for scuba and diving outfits

Rework - Flare objects now have near-neutral buoyancy

Rework - Removed Bugsplat error reporting

Lua:

Added onPlayerUnsit and onCharacterUnsit

Added setVehicleInvulnerable

Updated outdated playlist keyword to addon in default scripts