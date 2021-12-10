Gameplay Mutators BETA 7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This small patch slightly improves rain visuals and performance.

Everything seems to be ready for the update, so unless there are any bug reports, this might as well be the last BETA before release. :)

Life's going to get a bit busy for me once more very soon, so the update should be going live sometime around December 18th.

Version 1.3.0 BETA 7:

improved rain visuals and CPU performance

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile will not load, as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!