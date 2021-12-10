Hotfix 1.0.6 - Connection Issues, Crashes and Rebinds

At 3pm CET today we will be deploying a hotfix to solve some of the most disruptive issues that you guys have been running into. You will need to restart/update the game client after this patch. Please find the detailed notes below:

Fixed an issue where Quick Play was not allowing users to join servers, and made improvements to the Quick Play functionality.

Fixed the most common crashes and stability issues encountered on release.

Fixed Luda Pavlichenko's default face selection.

Fixed an issue where the "O" key could not be rebound successfully.

Thank you for all your feedback and reports of issues so far. We’re aware of some issues with balance and we will be looking at those for a future update.