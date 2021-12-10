BIRBOUT! v1.0.1 Patch Notes

BIRBOUT! 1.0.1 (Full Ver.) Patch Notes
Well that was quick! Some of you already found a bunch of bugs and some of the known ones also got fixed just now as well. Overall I think this’ll be the last patch before the end of the year but knowing me I always love to do some little fixes here and there.
If you want to stay updated or need to report bugs, please join our Discord server! https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

UI Fixes
- Fixed the end of level win screen from showing the wrong rank. A lot of that code has been re-worked and also new win text under the score is present!
- ‘Null Action’ on button was fixed, so the respawn button action logic is a bit cleaner.
- Tab selector now tells the feather selector to set the colours properly for sliders, so that they are your favourite colour like other buttons.
Input Fixes
- Jumping and crouching now uses raw input instead of the interpolated input used for flying and running! The ‘input lag’ everyone was talking about was just the game’s movement interp doing its job too well. It was basically some sort of ‘phantom deadzone’ delay type deal. Enemies still use this (consistency with v1.0!), but now Sunny (player prefab) has a flag set on her movement script to bypass the interp for vertical movement and just use the raw value. Now the instant you hit the button (accounting for monitor delay), Sunny will jump or crouch.
- You can press any Pause input (ESC, ENTER, START) to unpause from the menu. This was because the pause buffer checker was using scaled time (which is 0 when paused) instead of unscaled time.
- Arrow keys can now be used for movement. Good if you’re a lefty :D.
Level Revisions
- Fixed some platforms in All Hallows Tower that had their power button graphics set to null. Now it uses the correct graphic!
- M2’s second to last screen has had its ‘wall’ flag set to false when exiting the screen from the top with plovers present. Caused some physics issues.
…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!
-Jazztache (1850Fri10Dec21)
